Zoe Kravitz & Channing Tatum reportedly pack on the PDA at an after party after leaving Met Gala 2021 together

Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz have been sparking dating rumors for a while and their recent exit together from Met Gala 2021 further fuelled speculations. According to Entertainment Tonight, the duo headed together for the Met Gala after-party and reportedly packed on the PDA there. An insider said, they "couldn't take their hands off each other."

While Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz both attended the Met Gala and made a separate red carpet entry, the duo was clicked by the paparazzi as they left the event together. As per ET, Zoe and Channing headed to an after-party that was also attended by the likes of Michael Jordan, Leonardo DiCaprio and his girlfriend, Camila Morrone, Queen Latifah, Serena and Venus Williams, Elon Musk, Ciara, Timberland among others.

An eyewitness from the party further informed ET that Kravitz and Tatum were reportedly inseparable at the party and "did not take their hands off of each other."

Tatum and Kravitz first sparked dating rumours earlier this month after they were spotted on multiple outings together in New York. The two were also captured enjoying a cosy bike ride in the city and later also on a stroll in Central Park.

While neither Kravitz nor Tatum have yet reacted to their romance rumours, eagle-eyed fans have been spotting multiple things that suggest there's something brewing between the two. Fans recently discovered that Tatum was also following fan accounts of Kravitz on his Instagram account. Earlier this month, an ET source had also claimed that the duo like each other and mentioned, "things are easy and natural between them."

ALSO READ: ​​Zoë Kravitz seemingly claps back at people dissing her & Channing Tatum’s rumoured romance; SEE post