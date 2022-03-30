Zoe Kravitz criticises Will Smith's Oscars 2022 slap: We are apparently assaulting people on stage now

Zoe Kravitz is not mincing her words when it comes to reacting to the recent incident involving Will Smith and Chris Rock at the Oscars. Taking to Instagram, Kravitz shared photos of her stunning Oscars 2022 looks along with captions that savagely criticised Will Smith's behaviour at the awards ceremony where he slapped comedian Chris Rock.

Sharing photos of her red carpet looks from the 94th Academy Awards, Kravitz slammed the recent altercation that took place between Will Smith and Chris Rock on the awards ceremony stage. Sharing a photo of herself from the Oscars, Zoe in her captions remarked, "here's a picture of my dress at the award show where we are apparently assaulting people on stage now."

After posting another photo of her after-party look, Zoe further added, "and here is a picture of my dress at the party after the award show -where we are apparently screaming profanities and assaulting people on stage now." With both her captions, Kravitz threw shade at Smith in the most subtle way without even naming the actor.

In the comments on her post, several fans hailed the clever way that The Batman actress called out the recent incident. Also, Breaking Bad star, Aaron Paul left a comment saying, "Love this and love you" whereas Julia Fox dropped the fire emojis as a reaction to Kravitz's caption.

Following the Oscars ceremony, Will Smith took to his Instagram to post an apology for Chris Rock where he mentioned that he reacted emotionally and that it was wrong and unacceptable behaviour.

