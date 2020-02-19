Zoe Kravitz feels Robert Pattinson is best suited as the DC superhero Batman; Here's why

Zoe Kravitz recently revealed that the Twilight star Robert Pattinson is the best-suited actor for Batman's role. Zoe reveals how The Batman film is the first time when both the actors are collaborating on a film together.

The new Catwoman Zoe Kravitz recently revealed that the Twilight star Robert Pattinson is the best-suited actor for the Batman's role. Zoe Kravitz made headlines when the news broke that the Big Little Lies actress. Previously, actress Selina Kyle, played the Catwoman's role. The upcoming DC film titled The Batman which is set to hit the big screen in the year 2021, will have the acting powerhouses Robert Pattinson and Zoe Kravitz in the lead. Zoe Kravitz who won a lot of appreciation for her role in the super hit series Bog Little Lies was all praise for her co-star. As per the latest news reports on The Batman film, Zoe Kravitz spoke to an entertainment portal, where she speaks about Robert and how he is the best actor to play the lead role.

Zoe reveals how the Batman film is the first time when both the actors are collaborating on a film together. Zoe Kravitz reportedly said that she had to do a screen test with the Tenet star. The Hollywood actress also states further that she and Robert Pattinson started training together for the highly anticipated DC flicks. The actress stated how they have spent weeks together and are blending well on the sets of the film.

Check out the camera test for Batman:

The fans and film audiences across the globe are eager to see what the lead pair's chemistry is like on the big screen. The film will be the latest addition to the Batman franchise. The film is helmed by director Matt Reeves. The camera test for Batman's role was tweeted recently by the film's director and that set off a frenzy among the fans and audience members across the globe.

(ALSO READ: Robert Pattinson on what it's like to be superlatively hot: I've always been quite awkward when meeting people)

Read More