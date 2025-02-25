Zoë Kravitz Gives Relationship Update With Channing Tatum 4 Months After Calling Off Engagement: ‘Love This Thing…’

Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum still have love between them! In an interview with Elle, the actress admitted that her feelings for Tatum have not wavered despite their breakup. When asked whether her feelings towards her Blink Twice co-star changed, “Not at all,” she replied.

“I love this thing that we made together, and I care for him very much,” she told the outlet, referring to the thriller suspense film that Kravitz directed and the Step Up actor starred in.

She admitted to feeling proud of him for the praise he received for his performance in the psychological thriller. The Batman actress revealed she was “happy” about the journey they shared through the production and promotion of the film.

She went on to describe Tatum as a catch both professionally and personally. The Big Little Lies actress shared her thoughts on his professional front. She believes that Tatum has much more to come since he has got to a “comfortable” place as an actor.

“He’s feeling really confident, and people are seeing different sides of him,” she added. She teased an “offer” that Tatum received that he was super excited about. The former couple grew closer while creating Blink Twice and eventually fell in love.

The couple split in October 2024 after three years of relationship. A source told Page Six at the time that there was no “bad blood” between the pair despite splitting up. The source claimed that the duo simply grew apart after being together for three years.

After staring together in Kravitz’s directorial debut, the former couple is set to share the screen again in Alpha Gang, an alien invasion comedy. The movie, which also stars Dave Bautista, Steven Yeun, Léa Seydoux & Riley Keough, will reportedly start filming this spring.

Blink Twice is available to stream on Amazon Prime.