Zoe Kravitz & Karl Glusman split after less than 2 years of marriage? Former says ‘new year. little things’

Hollywood hottie Zoe Kravitz recently filed for divorce from husband Karl Glusman. People magazine’s reports suggest that the 32-year-old actress filed for a split from the Greyhound actor right before Christmas, on December 23, 2020. Even though Zoe and Karl haven’t publicly spoken about their split yet, the court documents obtained by the tabloid suggest that they have officially started their legal split.

For the unversed, the duo was first rumoured to be together back in October 2016 and married in June 2019. In a star-studded wedding at Zoe’s ancestral home in Paris, France. As the news of the duo’s separation hit there is also strange social media activity going on. Even though Karl has deleted almost all of the photos of his Instagram account, Zoe still has photos with now-former husband Karl up on her feed. For now, they are still following each other.

We are not sure if Zoe’s recent IG post is connected to the unfolding in her personal life, the actress did share a post today, including a selfie with the caption, “new year. little things.”

Prior to this, back in June, the actress got candid about her private marriage to Karl. The Batman actress spoke to Variety and confirmed that she got married in Paris in 2019 and said that since then she has been making lesser “bad choices,” or so she would like to think. Zoe also said that life is an ongoing struggle and there’s always work to do and lessons to learn but after getting married she has been taking first steps into adulthood.

