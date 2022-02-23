Zoe Kravitz to not act in her directorial debut after taking boyfriend Channing Tatum's advice

Zoe Kravitz shares if she took her arm-handle Channing Tatum's advice while she worked on her directorial debut Pussy Island. Kravitz is hitting it big with her highly anticipated upcoming launch The Batman. Kravitz will essay the role of Selina Kyle in the film beside Twilight star Robert Pattinson who is up for the role of the vigilante superhero Batman.

Previously, in a sit down with ET, Tatum revealed that he had encouraged Kravitz to not double-dip and act in the film she is also directing following his own experience of the same in his latest release Dog. Kravitz admitted in an interview with the outlet, "It's hard enough to act on your own, I don’t know how people do both," when she was asked about Tatum's piece of advice. She went on to add and disclosed, "I will not be in the movie, I'll just be directing it. One thing at a time."

For the unversed, Channing and Zoe's romance rumours have been on the run since August 2021 when the pair was snapped on a bike ride together. Even though the couple has not officially confirmed the rumours, their romance is no longer a secret. The rumours surrounding the couple flared up again when they showed up at last year's Met Gala hand-in-hand. The fashion extravaganza was held a month after both the actors were spotted together on walks and bike rides.

However, The Big Little Lies star opened up about their relationship in a chat with Elle and confessed, "I'm happy." The actress also revealed, during the same interview, that she was first attracted to Tatum because of his "feminist" attitude.

