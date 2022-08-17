Zoe Kravitz opens up about finding love with Channing Tatum on the sets of her directorial debut Pussy Island

In a recent chat with WSJ magazine, via Page Six, The Batman actress Zoe Kravitz opened up about her love life with A-list actor Channing Tatum. She revealed that if it was not for her directorial debut Pussy Island, Kravitz might not be with Tatum at the moment. Dating rumours about the couple started going around just days after Kravitz filed for divorce from her husband of three years Karl Glusman.

Kravitz talked about working with Tatum, "When you make things with people it’s a very sacred space, and when you’re compatible with somebody creatively it often opens up other channels, because you’re kind of sharing all of yourself," she went on to add, "I’m really grateful that this movie has brought him into my life that way.” Kravitz revealed that she had her eyes on Tatum as soon as she started working on her film despite having not met the actor.

Kravitz explained, "I felt, even from afar, before I knew him, that he was a feminist and that he wasn’t afraid of exploring that darkness, because he knows he’s not that," she continued, "That’s why I was drawn to him and I wanted to meet with him. And I was right." The first-time director shared her vision for the film and disclosed why she cast Tatum in her thriller, "I wanted to find someone who hadn’t played a dark character before, because I think that’s exciting to watch someone who’s mostly played boy next door, good guy, love interest, all of that."

ALSO READ Zoe Kravitz unconcerned by online chatter about her relationship with Channing Tatum; Says ‘I’m happy’