Zoe Kravitz opens up on Big Little Lies, husband Karl Glusman & her favourite part about being married

Zoe Kravitz is opening up about all things good in her life. The Batman actress, who is currently shooting in London, spoke about a a host of things in her latest interview to Elle. From her newly married life to Big Little Lies, the Catwoman opened up about her difficult childhood as well. Zoe, whose parents divorced when she was 2, got candid about her Big Little Lies experience and co-star Nicole Kidman. During the interview, Zoe revealed that her musician father Lenny Kravitz was secretly engaged to Nicole Kidman -- who would end up becoming her future co-star.

Recalling that phase, Kravitz said, "I was a grumpy teenager with her." Considering that the actress stayed with her mother and actress Lisa Bonet till she was 11, Kidman's introduction in her life wasn't exactly inviting. However, all of that changed over the course of time. Remembering her time on Big Little Lies, Kravitz said, "I learned so much from my Big Little Lies family. Much as everyone would like us to have been bitchy and competitive, we all got along so well." She added that Reese Witherspoon is one of her best friends.

Zoe said yes to actor Karl Glusman and the two got married in June 2019 in a romantic Paris wedding. Speaking about her favourite part about being married, Zoe said, "Yes. I mean, Karl has his own career and needs to focus on that, but we’ve been together for a few years now, and we know where we are. If anything, the best part of being married is being able to have the odd fight and knowing neither of us is going to walk out the door. The commitment feels safe."

