Zoe Kravitz REACTS to backlash she received after commenting on Will Smith's Oscars slap: It's a scary time

Zoe Kravitz is responding to those who criticised her for her candid comments after Will Smith slapped comedian Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars. In her since-deleted caption in a post after the Oscars night, she wrote, "Here's a picture of my dress at the show where we are apparently assaulting people on stage now."

Kravitz stuck to her opinion in a subsequent post as she penned, "And here is a picture of my dress at the party after the award show - where we are apparently screaming profanities and assaulting people on stage now," per ET. In a recent chat with WSJ Magazine, the 33-year-old actress addressed the backlash she received after she commented on the altercation, "It's a scary time to have an opinion or to say the wrong thing or to make controversial art or statements or thoughts or anything."

Kravitz added, "It's mostly scary because art is about conversation," she continued, "That should, in my opinion, always be the point. The internet is the opposite of conversation. The internet is people putting things out and not taking anything in." The actress-cum-director admitted that she had "very complicated feelings around it," but also confessed, "I wish I had handled that differently. And that's OK." In the end, she realized that she was an artist and "being an artist is not about everybody loving you or everyone thinking you're hot."

Kravitz further explained, "It's about expressing something that will hopefully spark a conversation or inspire people or make them feel seen," and added, "I think I'm in a place right now where I don't want to express myself through a caption or a tweet. I want to express myself through art."

