Zoe Kravitz is reportedly 'incredibly happy' with Channing Tatum; Duo getting serious about each other

Zoe Kravitz and Channing Tatum seem to be going strong and according to reports the duo have gotten serious about each other. There's no denying that they have been extremely supportive of one another's career and recently we also saw Tatum posing alongside Zoe's stepdad Jason Momoa as the duo cheered her on before the release of her film, The Batman which starred her in the role of the Catwoman.

According to a Page Six source, Zoe and Channing are in a good place at the moment and "Things are going great with Channing and she is incredibly happy. She is in a good place career-wise and he has a good record of being a dad." Not just this, according to the source, Kravitz reportedly also confided in someone that she wouldn't mind having a baby soon.

It looks like things may have changed now compared to 2020 when the actress spoke to Dax Shepard on his Armchair Expert podcast and maintained that she's not in a place to become a mother stating that she was busy with work and also added, "I like my free time."

Amid rumours of their relationship, Channing and Zoe are also working together professionally as Tatum is the lead star in Kravitz's debut directorial titled Pussy Island. The Batman actress has maintained that he was her first choice for the role when she was writing the project. The duo sparked dating rumours last August when they were spotted hanging out together in NYC and haven't made any official statements about the same yet.

