Zoé Kravitz Reveals Channing Tatum 'Swallowed Pool Water' at a Party in Mexico; Says He Kept 'Puking'

Channing Tatum recently shared a funny yet unpleasant incident that occurred in Mexico during the promotion of his new movie, Blink Twice. The film, directed by Zoë Kravitz, is described as being similar to Get Out.

In a Buzzfeed interview, Kravitz recalled a time when Tatum and his co-star Simon Rex were wrestling in a pool at a party. She mentioned that the two actors ended up swallowing some pool water, leading to a mishap. Tatum confirmed that it was an unfortunate misadventure and revealed that he spent 12 hours in the bathroom as a result. “All I could do was sit on the toilet,” he said, wincing at the downside of their water escapades.

“Remember we had that party, Chan, and you and Simon were wrestling in the pool and swallowed pool water?” Kravitz, 35, recalled. “But we were in Mexico, and you were puking.”

“For 12 hours,” Tatum, 44, added with a vacant expression. “I couldn’t leave the bathroom.”

Channing Tatum’s experience of the bathroom ordeal in Mexico, where a doctor had to administer an injection, might have been a severe case of Montezuma’s Revenge. This term refers to gastroenteritis that affects travelers and is typically contracted from contaminated food or water.

“The doctor had to come and give me a shot in the butt to make it all okay,” Tatum recounted.

“It was a sick party,” Kravitz quipped with a laugh.

According to the University of Indiana, symptoms of Montezuma’s Revenge usually include diarrhea, but can also involve stomach cramps, bloating, nausea, vomiting, and fever. Kravitz’s comment about the party adds a humorous touch to the fact that Tatum's discomfort made the episode quite memorable.

Advertisement

Mexico’s tap water is generally unsafe to drink, and even locals avoid using it for drinking purposes. Travelers like Channing Tatum, who experienced a high fever and other symptoms, should adhere to safety measures by avoiding tap water and ice made from it.

The shot Tatum received likely contained antibiotics or other medications to address his gastrointestinal issues. According to the Mayo Clinic, for severe cases of gastroenteritis, which may include frequent watery stools, fever, or blood in the stool, antibiotics might be prescribed by a doctor.

To prevent gastrointestinal problems during future travels, it is advisable to stick to bottled water and avoid ice that could be made from questionable water sources. The Mayo Clinic also advises seeking medical attention if experiencing more than four loose stools a day or severe symptoms like fever, or if blood, pus, or mucus is present in the stools.

ALSO READ: Will Dafne Keen Reprise Her Role Of X-23 In Upcoming MCU Movies After Deadpool & Wolverine's Success? Find Out