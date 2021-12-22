Zoe Kravitz REVEALS she observed footage of cats and lions to play Catwoman in The Batman

Zoe Kravitz, who plays Selina Kyle in Batman, says she and her stunt coordinator studied the behaviour of cats and lions to come up with a fighting style for her character (A.K.A. Catwoman).

The upcoming 2022 reboot, helmed by writer/director Matt Reeves, will be the character's fifth live-action cinematic incarnation, following Anne Hathaway's performance in Christopher Nolan's Dark Knight trilogy's final chapter, The Dark Knight Rises. Catwoman has played a variety of roles in the Batman mythos over the years, ranging from deranged villain to morally ambiguous anti-heroine. However, Kravitz's Catwoman, according to promotional materials for The Batman, will lean toward the latter interpretation.

Kravitz revealed to Empire, as per Entertainment Tonight that her stunt team watched actual footage of "cats and lions and how they fight" to get ideas for Selina's fighting style. She goes on to say that the finished product was a mix of "different kinds of martial arts [...] and a feline, dance-like movement." She said as per ET, "We watched cats and lions and how they fight and talked about what is actually possible when you’re my size, and Batman’s so much stronger than me. What is my skill? It’s being fast and tricky. So we did some really interesting floor work that incorporated different kinds of martial arts and capoeira and a kind of feline, dance-like movement."

Kravitz's reference to her size in relation to Robert Pattinson's Batman suggests that the two may have a physical confrontation during the film. This is consistent with popular interpretations of the Batman-Catwoman relationship, which typically begins as a rivalry and ends with the two becoming lovers or partners with mutual respect. Despite the fact that the film is still three months away from release, The Batman has already proven to be ripe for spinoffs.

