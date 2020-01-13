Zoe Kravitz REVEALS why her stepfather Jason Momoa removed his coat at the Golden Globes; Find Out

Zoe Kravitz has revealed why her stepfather Jason Momoa removed his coat during the Golden Globes. Here’s what she said.

Jason Momoa’s ripped arms stole the show at the 2020 Golden Globes awards ceremony earlier this month. While Hollywood celebrities looked prim, proper and stunning during the star-studded night, Jason managed to break the internet after he was spotted sitting in the ballroom and attending the ceremony with his hair up, sans jacket, in his tank top. During the latest episode the Ellen DeGeneres show, Jason’s stepdaughter Zoe Kravitz revealed why Jason removed his coat in the middle of the ceremony.

During her appearance at the talk show, host Ellen asked Zoe about the viral moment from the Golden Globes ceremony. Talking about her “gentle giant” stepdad, the actress revealed that he took off his jacket to give it to her mother Lisa Bonet who was feeling cold sitting in the ballroom. She also mentioned that Jason did the same thing during her and Karl Glusman’s wedding. “He did the same thing at our wedding where he had a tank top under the jacket but as you can see in the photo, mother was cold which is why he took his jacket off. So, I think that was pretty sweet actually,” she told Ellen.

“He is a sweet thoughtful guy with large arms,” she jokingly told Ellen. In addition to talking about Jason, Zoe also spoke about her upcoming role as the Catwoman in the much-anticipated upcoming DC film The Batman. She told Ellen that she has been training a lot for the upcoming Matt Reeves-directed movie. “I’ve been training a ton, which is great and hard. It’s very physical. I come home limping every day,” she said. The film starring Robert Pattinson, Colin Farrell, Peter Sarsgaard, Jeffrey Wright, and Paul Dano is scheduled to hit the theatres on June 25, 2021.

