Zoë Kravitz Shares Blink Twice Set Talks About 'Fear, Concerns, and Personal Experiences' with Cast

Filming a movie can be a challenging experience, but for the cast and crew of Blink Twice, it turned out to be something more than just work; it was an emotional journey deep within. Zoë Kravitz, who directed and co-wrote the thriller, recently shared how the intense nature of the film led the cast to engage in heartfelt conversations about their fears, concerns, and personal experiences.

Kravitz directed and co-wrote this new thriller, in which she herself played a dual role as director. Naomi Ackie stars as Frida in this film, who is a struggling waitress who gets into trouble after meeting tech billionaire Slater King, portrayed by Channing Tatum. The plot takes on a sinister twist when Frida initially attends a high-profile event as a waitress only to find herself on King’s private jet with him going to his secluded island, where weird things happen.

As stated by Kravitz, many long talks were held between cast members because of several demanding scenes in the movie. “We had a lot of conversations,” Kravitz explained in a recent interview with PEOPLE. “We had nights where we would all talk as a group, and people would share whatever they wanted to share. Their own fears, concerns, and personal experiences.”

Rather than being mere casual conversations, these deliberations were vital components in the shooting of this film. Therefore, given that the themes of the movie are intense, Kravitz thought it was important for everyone to feel their emotions and help each other during this period. The male and female members of the cast had separate discussions to create spaces where they could openly express their views and feelings.

Advertisement

In an interview with BBC Newsnight, Ackie who plays Frida in the film, described these talks as beautiful, adding that some of the most difficult scenes in the film left her feeling empty inside but with support from others, she overcame it. Speaking about her experiences at an awards ceremony, Ackie said:, “Those things I will never forget. The reason I became an actor was for the community, now I realize. It’s the people that you’re with and the fact that you can trust people enough to create a story together.”

Kravitz and Ackie were strangers before the project but quickly became friends. Their first connection was on a Zoom call, and when Ackie arrived in New York for the film, their friendship blossomed. Kravitz reminisced about their time together, including fun moments like dancing in the street, eating tacos and even spending time at a bodega.“I have videos of us dancing in the street, eating tacos, and drinking tequila,” Kravitz recalled. “All of a sudden, [Ackie’s] behind the bodega counter. We had a really fun night. And I thought, ‘Oh, this is going to be good.’”

Advertisement

The emotional depth of the film and genuine connections amongst its cast are expected to resonate with audiences when Blink Twice hits theaters on August 23rd. The poignant subject matter of the film as well as the backstage camaraderie indicate how much creative work can forge strong bonds among people, making it worth it.

On top of Blink Twice, Kravitz recently expressed her wish to keep working with her fiancé, Channing Tatum, on upcoming projects too. This partnership seems to play an important role both inside and outside her personal life, merging their talents into one whole vision shared by them both .

Making Blink Twice wasn’t just about making a thrilling movie; it was also about creating a positive space where the cast could share their feelings and help each other. The process shows how important it is to care about everyone’s emotional well-being and how working together can build strong connections and great memories.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: ‘One Of My Favorite': Channing Tatum And Zoe Kravitz Pick Their Best Movie Of Each Other