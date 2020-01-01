Zoe Kravitz shares stunning Paris wedding photos & fans cannot keep calm over Big Little Lies' cast reunion

The monochrome pictures look straight out of a fairy tale and fans couldn't keep calm when Zoe shared an adorable shot with Reese Witherspoon, Shailene Woodley, Nicole Kidman and Laura Dern -- all embraced in a warm hug.

Zoe Kravitz is reflecting on her most special moment in 2019. The Big Little Lies star, who will be stepping into the shoes of Catwoman, took to Instagram to share some gorgeous highlights from her romantic Paris wedding to actor husband Karl Glusman in June this year. Not only is it all things beautiful, but the photos were a treat for fans as it included her reunion with fellow Big Little Lies cast members. The stunning monochrome pictures look straight out of a fairy tale and fans couldn't keep calm when Zoe shared an adorable shot with Reese Witherspoon, Shailene Woodley, Nicole Kidman and Laura Dern -- all embraced in a warm hug.

From walking down the aisle to Karl Glusman's first look when he first saw her, the series of photos are sure to melt your heart. Zoe simply captioned the photos with her wedding date. Among the many pictures, we also got to see Zoe's goofy side as a bride when she posed for the camera while eating a piece of chicken. The posts were filled with messages of love and wishes for Zoe and Karl.

The star studded wedding also featured guests Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson, Chris Pine, Denzel Washington and Childish Gambino's Donald Glover, among others, according to DailyMail.

Take a look at Zoe's wedding photos below:

Meanhwile, Zoe Kravitz will be featuring opposite Robert Pattinson in DC's The Batman. Director Matt Reeves had taken to Twitter to to confirm the news with a GIF of Zoe saying "Hello!".

