Zoe Kravitz Sparks Engagement Rumors With Harry Styles After Stepping Out Wearing Eye-Catching Gold Ring

Zoe Kravitz and Harry Styles are once again at the center of relationship buzz after the actress was spotted wearing a noticeable piece of jewelry during a romantic outing in Rome. Photos obtained by The Sun show Kravitz with a chunky gold band on her ring finger as she walked arm-in-arm with Styles, fueling engagement rumors around the celebrity couple.

The gold accessory appeared to be the same multi-layered ring paired with a singular band that Kravitz, 37, was seen wearing last month. While neither Kravitz nor Styles, 31, has confirmed anything, the placement of the ring has prompted speculation that their relationship may have reached a new milestone.

Zoe Kravitz and Harry Styles fuel engagement talk in Rome

Despite the rumors, the couple appeared relaxed and affectionate as they explored the Italian capital together. Zoe Kravitz and Harry Styles have been making headlines since confirming their romance in August, after being photographed on several loved-up walks across Europe.

Since then, their whirlwind relationship has taken them to Rome, Tuscany, London, and New York City. The pair have often been spotted wearing coordinated outfits, adding to public interest in their carefully documented “promo-style” relationship trail.

Friends close to the couple have claimed they are “barely apart.” According to a source quoted by The Sun, “Harry and Zoe have a real connection — this is love. It’s a real honeymoon period and they’re barely apart.” The source added that Kravitz plans to stay with Styles in the UK while she works on a new film project.

Here’s what the gold ring could mean for the couple

While fans continue to speculate about an engagement, sources suggest the relationship is simply growing more serious. “Zoe has to get back to work on a film so she’s coming to the UK and will be staying with Harry while she’s here,” the insider said. “They’ve had an amazing summer together and things are only getting more serious between them.”

Meanwhile, Styles is reportedly spending time in Berlin working on his fourth studio album, which could be released in 2027. Another source told The Sun that Zoe joining him there shows “how important she is as part of the creative bubble process for him.”

During a recent trip to New York City, Harry Styles met Zoe Kravitz’s father, Lenny Kravitz, 61. The couple also spent time with friends while dining at Wolfgang Puck’s Cut restaurant inside the Four Seasons Hotel, where onlookers said spirits were high throughout the evening.

