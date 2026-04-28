Zoë Kravitz Steps Out With Supposed Ring From Harry Styles as More Close Ones Confirm Engagement

Amid reports of a quick engagement, only 8 months into dating each other, Zoë Kravitz and Harry Styles have reportedly confirmed the update to their close friends. Previously, a report from Page Six claimed that the actress was spotted with a massive sparkler, sharing that she and the One Direction alum had gotten engaged after being in a relationship for just over half a year. A new report from PEOPLE reveals that he indeed popped the question, and the couple has been sharing their engagement news with "a small circle." She was also spotted out and about this week, taking out her big diamond for a stroll.

Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz take their relationship to the next level just 8 months after first being spotted together

As per a latest update, Zoë Kravitz is said to be proudly showing off her ring finger to her friends, boasting about the big sparkler she has reportedly been given by her singer fiancé. According to more reports, the ring is a big diamond stone set in a gold band, which she has been spotted with a couple of times now. The engagement rumors have been following the couple for a couple of months, however it is only now that reports of alleged confirmations have been coming in.

Said to be absolutely smitten by each other, if this goes to marriage, it would be Harry Styles’ first time saying his vows; however, his lady, Zoë Kravitz, would be heading into her second one, following a short-lived romance with former husband Karl Glusman, which had them dating in 2016 to being asked the question in 2018, to her walking down the aisle in 2019 and a divorce in 2020. She was also previously engaged to Channing Tatum, with whom she was in a relationship from 2021 to 2024 before the two decided to call it quits over being in different stages in their lives.

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