​​Zoe Kravitz unconcerned by online chatter about her relationship with Channing Tatum; Says ‘I’m happy’

​​Zoe Kravitz recently spoke to Elle UK and opened up about her new film with her new boyfriend Channing Tatum who is also essaying the lead role in the film. The actress and director told the magazine that while she had never met Tatum before casting him, she always thought of him as “brave enough” to take on the role. She said: “Looking at his work and hearing him speak about Magic Mike and the live show, I’m like, ‘I think he’s a feminist.’ You need to be so far from who this is, where it’s not scary. I don’t think we’ve ever seen him play someone dark. I’m excited to see him do that.”

When asked to comment on her personal relationship with Tatum, the actress kept details under wraps but said: “I’m happy.” Talking about love in general, Kravitz said: “I feel optimistic about life, and I think that comes hand in hand with it. All my relationships in life – my friendships, my romantic relationships, my family – the journey is learning how to show up honestly. Sometimes we can’t show up, and that’s OK, as long as we know how to communicate that we love those people. That’s the 20-year-old who’s like, ‘I can do it all. I can do it all. I can do it all.’ And now I’m in a place where whatever I’m feeling is OK, wherever I’m at is OK.”

Observing passerbies surrounding her at a restaurant, Kravitz also commented “See, they’re not reading the comments. They are doing whatever they want. I really want to live like that.”

