Zoe Kravitz vouches for Robert Pattinton’s casting as Batman: He was born for this role

While DC fans remain unsure, Zoe Kravitz believes that Robert Pattinson has what it takes to knock the audience’s socks off. Read ahead for her full statement where she defends the casting choice.

Back in 2019, when Robert Pattinson was announced as the newest Dark Knight on the silver screen for DC's upcoming Batman movie, there was some criticism from fans. Fans weren't confident that the former Twilight star was the right person for the role. However, Zoe Kravitz strongly believed that Pattinson was "born to play the lead role." Speaking to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association podcast, The HFPA in Conversation, the Fantastic Beasts actress gushed over her experience working on the film so far with Pattinson, calling him "wonderful" in the part and a "great guy" to know.

Kravitz said, “Rob’s great, he’s wonderful in this role. I truly think that this was something he was born to do and he’s a great guy so it’s a joy to be around him. And when you’re working with people who you respect it makes everything better and easier.” Kravitz then went on to praise the director Matt Reeves as the latest cast member to tell us his film script is top-notch. The Catwoman star also noted how much of a bummer it was that because of the pandemic, production had to be halted, as she was having so much fun on the set.

The actress’ mention of being sad that filming was suspended, though, is funny when you compare it to Pattinson’s own comments that he’s glad about it, as he’s said he was feeling “a little bit loopy” working on it straight after coming off Christopher Nolan’s Tenet. Do you think Robert Pattinson is the correct choice to play the lead The Batman? Let us know in the comment section below.

