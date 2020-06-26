Zoe Kravitz on why Robert Pattinson is the perfect choice to play Batman: He looks good in the suit, man

Zoe Kravitz, who stars opposite Robert Pattinson as Catwoman in Matt Reeves' The Batman spoke candidly about why she feels her co-star is the perfect casting choice to play the Caped Crusader. Read below to know the reasons listed by the Big Little Lies star.

The Batman is shaping up to be one of the highly-anticipated films to look out for, thanks to its intriguing cast. Taking the baton from Ben Affleck is Robert Pattinson, who is gearing up to play the Caped Crusader in the Matt Reeves directorial while accompanying him will be Zoe Kravitz, who will be portraying Catwoman. For many, the Batman casting choice is puzzling as fans are confused over the Twilight star's ability to match up to the stature of the beloved DC superhero.

However, in the past, fellow Batman actor Christian Bale and the mastermind behind The Dark Knight trilogy, Christopher Nolan, have given Robert their stamp of approval. Moreover, Zoe too believes that her co-star is the perfect choice to play Batman. In an interview with Variety and iHeart podcast, when Kravitz was asked why Pattinson was perfect to play Batman, the Big Little Lies star's immediate response was that he's a really good actor. Elaborating further, the 31-year-old actress pondered that Robert started out as a teen pop sensation and over time, through his work, the 34-year-old actor showed everyone that there was a lot more going on.

Zoe stated that Pattinson is a really interesting artist which is very much Batman in a way. While we have the illusion of Brice Wayne, Batman in the shadows has a lot more complicated things going on. Hence, Kravitz believes Rob is perfect for the role.

"He can relate in that way, and he looks good in the suit, man. He looks good in the suit. That’s a good jawline. But he’s just a great actor and he brings so much to everything he does. I think that it’s a really hard role because people are expecting a lot. Also, it’s restricting in a lot of ways. You’re wearing the suit, and you can’t see their eyes, and you can only move in a certain way. So you have to get really creative in terms of how can you portray a multi-dimensional character? He’s way up for the challenge and has really interesting ideas already. I think he’s perfect, perfect casting," Kravitz concluded to Variety and iHeart podcast.

The Batman is slated to release on October 1, 2021.

