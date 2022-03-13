Zoe Kravitz's Catwoman gets her own 'cat signal' during Saturday Night Live monologue

Zoe Kravitz who recently played Catwoman in The Batman made her hosting debut on Saturday Night Live on March 13. The actress after winning praises for her act as Selina Kyle aka Catwoman in Matt Reeves' film delivered a monologue alongside Saturday Night Live members Kate McKinnon and Ego Nwodim dressed as different film versions of Catwomen.

After taking the stage to host the show, Kravitz first started off by talking about how she prepared for her role in the film as she joked, "To prepare for the role, I watched the movie musical Cats every day for a year. Which is actually how I heard Joaquin Phoenix prepared to play the Joker."

Later Kate McKinnon was seen joining her on stage as she appeared dressed as Michelle Pfeiffer's Catwoman. McKinnon then stated how Catwoman should also have her own signal like Batman and introduced the same following which Ego Nwodim dressed up as Eartha Kitt's Catwoman also appeared on stage. Although the cat signal didn't just introduce these two but also added a "Cat Lady," (Aidy Bryant) and comedian Katt Williams (Chris Redd) into the mix.

Check out Zoe Kravitz's SNL debut HERE

Zoe after being distracted with all these Catwomen wrapped her monologue soon as she concluded adding that she will be joined by musical guest Rosalia for the show.

Kravitz had previously spoken about her hosting debut in an interview with Entertainment Tonight where she maintained that she was nervous for the same and at the same time was also looking forward to it.

ALSO READ: The Batman: Zoe Kravitz REVEALS who inspired her rendition of Catwoman