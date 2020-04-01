Zoe Kravitz's husband Karl Glusman reveals he proposed marriage to The Batman actress in a Friends tshirt

According to news reports, Zoe Kravitz's husband Karl Glusman reveals he proposed marriage to The Batman actress in Friends t-shirt and sweatpants.

The Big Little Lies actress Zoe Kravitz is currently making headlines as she will be essaying the iconic Catwoman in the upcoming film titled The Batman. According to news reports, Zoe Kravitz's husband Karl Glusman reveals he proposed marriage to The Batman actress in Friends t-shirt and sweatpants. Karl goes on to add that he wanted to feel comfortable hence he wore loose clothes. Karl Glusman candidly states that he was almost feeling on the edge and would have got a panic attack. Hence, he chose to wear something comfortable like t-shirt and sweatpants.

Karl makes a point to highlight that he and Zoe are huge fans of the super hit sitcom Friends. The American actor, Karl Glusman also states that he wanted to buy home furniture that was indeed inspired by the show, starring, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow, and David Schwimmer in lead roles. The show still remains fresh in the minds of fans and television audiences. The stunning actress Zoe Kravitz and husband Karl Glusman began dating in the year 2016. Zoe reportedly told British Vogue that she was introduced to Karl by a mutual friend.

While speaking to Rolling Stone for an interview, the Batwoman actress said that she got engaged to Karl, two years after they started dating. She further mentions that she wanted to keep the engagement a private affair. US Weekly, reported in May 2019, that the gorgeous couple had tied the knot. According to news reports, Zoe and Karl had a formal wedding in Paris.

