Zoë Kravitz's REVEALS 1st Day On Blink Twice Set Was 'Terrifying' And 'Overwhelming'; Says Channing Tatum Gave Her 'Pep Talk'

Blink Twice has hit theaters, and Zoë Kravitz is being lauded by the audience and the critics for her directorial debut. However, the path wasn't too easy for Kravitz, as on the first day of shooting, she needed a pep talk from Channing Tatum to go on with the film.

In conversation with Entertainment Weekly, the filmmaker revealed that she felt terrified on the day the filming commenced. She also shared that the first day was filled with people, and all the cast members gathered by the pool, causing a big group scene.

Talking about her experience as a director on the sets, Kravitz shared, "It was really overwhelming because any scene with more than two people in it is mayhem." She further added, "It was the entire cast by the pool, which, looking back, I would have not planned it that way because I was definitely overwhelmed. We had this really long water shot, and it was a big way to start."

For Kravitz, it was difficult to adapt to the filmmaking process, and hence, the 24-year-old said, "We're [shooting] in Mexico in the summertime; it's so hot, the actors are so hot, and the sun is crazy."

She continued, "I remember going back to the room at the end of the day and just really wondering what I got myself into. And Chan had to give me a nice big pep talk, which was incredibly helpful."

As a solution to her hectic days, the Divergent actress shared that, looking back, she could have taken smaller portions to shoot, which would not overwhelm her too much.

Once the actress got a grip on her skills, she claimed, "And then you kind of just dive in, and you don't even look back after that. You're so in it and so focused. But the first day was scary."

Blink Twice, starring Channing Tatum, revolves around the story of the Slater King, who invites his friends over to his private island. However, things get suspicious as dark secrets are revealed.

The synopsis of the movie reads, “When tech billionaire Slater King meets cocktail waitress Frida at his fundraising gala, he invites her to join him and his friends for a dream vacation on his private island.” It further reads, “Wild nights soon blend into sun-soaked days, but when strange things start to happen, Frida must uncover the truth if she hopes to make it out alive.”

Blink Twice is running in cinemas.

