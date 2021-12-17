Zoe Lister-Jones calls SATC fame Chris Noth a ‘sexual predator’, accuses him of being 'Drunk on set'

*Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual assault*

New Girl alum Zoe Lister-Jones recently spoke out and revealed new allegations against Sex and the City actor Chris Noth, who has already been in the news for allegedly sexually assaulting two women. The 39-year-old actress took to Instagram today and wrote a lengthy piece about her experiences with Chris. Recalling her experience working at a club that Chris owned and how he was allegedly “sexually inappropriate with a fellow female promoter.” The actress also recalled working with him on an episode of Law and Order and how he was allegedly drunk on set. You can read her full post here.

In her statement via Instagram, Zoe wrote: “Last week, my friend asked me how I felt about Mr. Big’s death on And Just Like That, and I said, honestly, I felt relieved. He asked why and I told him it was because I couldn’t separate the actor from the man, and the man is a sexual predator. My friend was alarmed at my word choice. And to be honest so was I. I hadn’t thought of this man for so many years, and yet there was a virility to my language that came from somewhere deep and buried.”

She added: “In my twenties I worked at a club in NY that Chris Noth owned and on the few occasions he would show up, he was consistently sexually inappropriate with a fellow female promoter. That same year I was a guest star on Law and Order and it was his first episode returning as a detective after SATC. He was drunk on set. During my interrogation scene he had a 22 oz. of beer under the table that he would drink in between takes. In one take he got close to me, sniffed my neck, and whispered, ‘You smell good.’ I didn’t say anything. My friend at the club never said anything. It’s so rare that we do. Part of being a woman in this world is taking a certain amount of pride in knowing how to handle yourself in these situations. In denying their impact as a means of survival. And burying the feelings that come with the transgressions that we have been taught are simply to be expected.”

She concluded: “My experiences are small in comparison to the accounts of assault that have so bravely been shared today. But navigating predation at any level is a burden all women have to bear. And for the most part there is no accountability, and no consequence. Chris Noth capitalized on the fantasy that women believed Mr. Big represented. And those fantasies often create environments where emotional confusion thrives. Perhaps Big’s death is the communal grief we must all face in mourning that fantasy, in releasing that male archetype we as women have been fed through popular culture, and confronting its dark and pervasive underbelly. F–k Mr. Big.”

