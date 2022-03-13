Zoe Saldaña reveals she was encouraged to adopt a stage name; Here's why

Zoe Saldaña admits that she was encouraged to alter her name before playing in her debut film, Center Stage, in 2000. Regardless of the advice, the actress went on to have a successful Hollywood career, most notably as a lead in the Marvel Cinematic Universe series.

Saldana is now starring in The Adam Project, a Netflix action-adventure sci-fi film. The film stars Ryan Reynolds as Adam Reed, a time-traveling fighter pilot who lands in 2022 and must join up with his 12-year-old self to preserve the future. Along with Mark Ruffalo and Jennifer Garner, who portray Reed's parents, Saldana completes the ensemble as Laura, the time-future traveler's love interest. However, Saldana recently stated in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, that she was urged to alter her name early in her career.

She stated that she didn't take the proposal personally at the time. Saldana also said that her manager was a singer and performer who changed her name as a teenager in the 1960s, telling the Avatar actor, "it's what everybody does." Zoe said as per Screenrant, "When I did Center Stage, I remember being discouraged by my management at that time to use my name, but their intention was never for me to stop being who I am. They celebrated who I was."

However, Saldana goes on to remark in the interview that this kind of counsel is often avoided nowadays. Saldana said at the time that her manager was looking out for her best interests and remembered personal advice from legendary filmmaker Steven Spielberg, who said, "In order for you to know where you're going, you must always know where you came from." Despite her ongoing use of her real name, Saldana has clearly established an amazing career, with no indications of slowing down anytime soon.