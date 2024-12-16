Zoe Saldaña Expresses Disappointment Over Lack of Recognition for CGI Performances: 'Quite Deflating When...'

Zoe Saldaña is voicing her disappointment about the lack of recognition for actors who deliver performances through CGI-heavy roles. The actress, in an interview with The Independent, shared her perspective on the bias actors face during award seasons when their work relies on visual effects.

“Old habits die hard, and when you have old establishments, it’s really hard to bring forward change. And I understand that, so I’m not bitter about it, but it is quite deflating when you give 120 percent of yourself into something. I mean, not winning is OK, not being nominated is OK, but when you’re overlooked and then minimized and completely disregarded…”

Saldaña, who is one of the top contenders in the 2025 Oscars race owing to her role in Emilia Perez, is known for her work in Avatar films, Star Trek, and Guardians of the Galaxy. Despite delivering critically acclaimed performances in these sci-fi projects, the actress went unnoticed by the Academy and similar award bodies.

Her stint as Neytiri in the Avatar franchise was heavily praised. Despite the film earning three Oscars for cinematography, art direction, and visual effects, though, not a single acting nomination was bestowed upon Saldaña, not even after director James Cameron himself campaigned for her inclusion.

Recalling skepticism about her performance in Avatar, Saldaña revealed that people argued her performance was accomplished by technicians alone. “I know the difference between that and what we did,” she stated.

Despite the lack of recognition, Saldaña weighed in on the reasons she takes on the kinds of projects she does. “At some point, you have to ask yourself: Why is it that I do what I do? Is it so others can give me approval? Or is it because I don’t want to do anything else?” For her, continuing to contribute to the art of filmmaking is bigger than any accolade.

