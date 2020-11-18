Zoe Saldana, Jennifer Garner and Ryan Reynolds team up for action adventure film The Adam Project

Zoe Saldana and Jennifer Garner recently joined the cast of Ryan Reynolds’ next film The Adam Project. Scroll down for details on the upcoming movie.

Zoe Saldana and Jennifer Garner are officially joining The Adam Project. According to Variety, the two stars will join Ryan Reynolds in the film, which is described as an action-adventure for Netflix. The Adam Project will reportedly follow a pilot played by Ryan, who uses rudimentary time travel technology to reunite with a younger version of himself in order to solve a mystery.

Jennifer is set to play Ryan‘s mother in the past, while Zoe will portray Ryan‘s wife in the future, who is a fighter pilot. The movie will be the first project for Ryan‘s The Group Effort Initiative, which is a self-financed diversity and inclusion program that aims to give people of colour a chance to work and learn on the actor’s productions.

If you missed it, earlier this week, it was announced that Ryan had bought Welsh Soccer Team, Wrexham AFC! The news was announced on the team’s Twitter account, which revealed that the two actors acquired the team through their RR McReynolds Company after supporters voted in favour of the move. The video announcement featured Ryan and Rob McElhenney thanking supporters for putting their trust in them. “To the Wrexham Supporters Trust, thank you for your faith and trust in us,” Rob shared and Ryan added, “We are humbled and we are already getting to work.”

