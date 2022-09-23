Zoe Saldana recalls receiving James Cameron's call for Avatar while changing a 'dirty diaper'

Avatar managed to become one of the biggest movies of all time and its casting seemed beyond perfection as Sam Worthington's Jake Sully and Zoe Saldana's Neytiri brought their best performances to the film. The duo will be returning for the film's sequel as well which has been titled, Avatar: The Way of Water as their story continues ahead. With Avatar, the original film's remastered version re-releasing in theatres, the lead cast of the film including Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver, Michelle Rodriguez and Stephen Lang as well as director James Cameron attended a global press conference which Pinkvilla was a part of. During the same, Zoe Saldana who bagged the lead role of Neytiri in the film opened up about her experience of working on the film and also recalled the unique moment when she learned she was going to be a part of the film.

Discussing the moment she learned that she had bagged the role, Saldana said, "I know that your question was specific to my memories of making the movie, but I can't forget getting that phone call from Jim saying, 'I want you to play Neytiri.'" Saldana continued, "I was changing my niece's dirty diaper, at that time, and I've never enjoyed a dirty diaper as much as I enjoyed changing that diaper, when I was on the phone with Jim." Speaking about her character and what was exciting about playing the same, she said, "I was getting to work with my idol. Like, the creator of Sarah Connor and, you know, and Ellen Ripley. And then it was like, oh, I got to get to work. She has an arrow and she knows martial arts and she does this and she climbs trees and she does... so that kind of excitement of wanting to go to school, and then not knowing where all this was gonna fall into place."