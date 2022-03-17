Zoe Saldana reveals she 'was moved to tears' after watching a footage from Avatar 2

Avatar actress Zoe Saldana reveals that the opening twenty minutes of Avatar 2 made her cry. Avatar was released in cinemas in 2009, and it revolutionised the usage of computer-generated imagery (CGI) in Hollywood.

Cameron has been teasing sequels to Avatar almost since the film's debut. However, the films' release dates have been pushed back many times owing to both scripting and filmmaking challenges, leading many to assume that the sequels will never see the light of day. However, after more than a decade in the making, Avatar 2 is due to hit cinemas in December, with at least three more sequels on the way – Avatar 5 is expected to appear towards the end of 2028.

However, Saldana said in a recent interview with Kevin McCarthy that she was allowed to witness the first twenty minutes of Avatar 2, which brought her to tears. She claims this occurred "right before the year ended last year" and admits it left her speechless, adding that Cameron was also moved to tears. Zoe said as per Screenrant, I can get choked up just talking about it, because I was able to see just 20 minutes of the second installment right before the year ended, last year. And I was speechless, I was moved to tears. One thing nobody really knows about Jim [Cameron] is that Jim is also a big crier, so... [laughs] [...] This story is going to be compelling."

Meanwhile, after changing cinema with the first episode and waiting almost a decade for the sequel, Avatar 2 is daring and has large shoes to fill. However, if Saldana's remark is correct, Cameron has accomplished all of this and more. The only thing his supporters can do now is wait for the release of Avatar 2 at the end of this year.

