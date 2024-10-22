Zoe Saldana Reveals She Wishes To 'Reshoot' Gamora's Scenes In Avengers Movies Because Of THIS Reason

Zoe Saldana has had a realization about her MCU character Gamora. And now the Avatar star wishes to go through a few reshoots to have her role portrayed more effectively.

During an interview with Variety, the actress who was recently seen in a highly acclaimed film, Emilia Perez, stated that she would like to have a different approach towards Gamora, now that she has a better understanding of her.

Talking to the outlet, the actress then mentioned that she wanted to visit the past and reshoot what Gamora felt during her time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe movies, while also adding that she doesn’t think that she understood what the directors were trying to do back then.

As Zoe Saldana referred to the Russo Brothers, she also mentioned that she would like to push herself a little harder “because it was such a great opportunity to play a daughter having issues with a dad."

Further in the interview the Special Ops: Lioness actress stated, “Whether or not she's having this opportunity to reconciliate or to heal or to repair or simply just walk away from this person — that would have been a great opportunity,” if only she had more knowledge of what she was playing on the screen.

Gamora has a major role in the films from Marvel Studios. She is the daughter of the big bad Thanos, who is the main antagonist in all of the Infinity Saga.

While Gamora always tried to impress her father —who adopted her, by killing half of her close ones– she silently was against him. The character even had the knowledge of the Soul Stone, but hid it from Thanos, knowing what he could do with it.

As seen in the fourth Avengers movie, Avengers: Infinity War, Gamora gets killed by Thanos, even though he loved her more than anything, in a deal to obtain the Soul Stone.

Although the character gets killed on planet Vormir, in 2019's Avengers: Endgame, we again saw Saldana reprising her role, but this time from a different timeline.

She again joins hands with the Avengers, in an attempt to defeat Thanos once and for all.

The alternate timeline character of Gamora was last seen in Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol 3.

In her latest entry, Emilia Perez, Zoe Saldana was seen acting alongside some really legendary stars, such as Selena Gomez, Karla Sofia Gascon, Edgar Ramirez, and more.

The project had received a grand minute-long standing ovation at the Cannes Film Festival back when it was premiered in the month of May.

