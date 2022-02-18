Zoe Saldana says 'it’s bittersweet' to work on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3; Find out why

Zoe Saldana is opening up about filming her last Guardians of the Galaxy and how emotional the whole process is for her. The third volume of the superhit Marvel franchise is currently in production and is scheduled for release on May 23, 2023. The movie will be directed by returning filmmaker James Gunn, who recently announced that this marvel universe for coming to a close.

In a sit down with Empire, via Et Canada, Zaldana who plays the recurring role of Gamora in the franchise shared her experience working on the movie for the last time and confessed, "It’s bittersweet; after all those years of complaining about that green makeup, I find myself already nostalgic about it." The actress went on and added, "There’s a lot of melancholy here, but also pride that we’ve achieved something great. James Gunn has written a beautiful story that’s making us emotional even as we shoot it."

Meanwhile, The Avatar actress also talked about her character's growth in the series, "She began as this warrior wanting to get out of a very toxic parental relationship, then she finds the Guardians, who are dysfunctional-ish as well, but they’re okay," she then added, "She learns a lot and finds this bigger purpose. Then her dad [Thanos] comes and f**ks everything up. She dies, she’s brought back, but it’s not her," referring to Gamora's death and revival in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: End Game, respectively.

The actress remarked, "I think Gamora’s a little confused, I have to say! But James has weaved this wonderful story around the character and every character in this third film."

