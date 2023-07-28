Zoey 102 ending explained: Does Zoey Brooks end up with Chase Matthews 15 years after Nickelodeon show?

More than 15 years after the popular Nickelodeon show Zoey 101 went off air, Jamie Lynn Spears and the Pacific Coast Academy crew are back for a reunion. Zoey 102 is a sequel film and features the cast of the series years later in their lives. The much-awaited Paramount+ movie was released on July 27, 2023, and here's how the movie's plotline wrapped up.

Zoey 102 ending explained

15 years after the events of the show, the live season finale of reality show Love Fully Charged is set to air on the same day as Quinn Pensky and Logan Reese's wedding. Zoey Brooks, who is now the producer of the series thinks she can manage to do both things at the same time. She hires Hugo Hemsworth, to pretend to be her boyfriend so she doesn't look as single as she is. Pacific Coast Academy shut down in 2009 for poor education standards.

The school was never accredited and the dean was sneakily stealing the student fees. Zoey apologizes to Chase for abandoning him in Hawaii and admits she was scared of how things would turn out between them. She reveals she has still not been able to forget him. Zoey attends the wedding and works on the Love Fully Charged finale side by side.

Mark and Stacey think Hugo whose actual name is Todd, is the Malibu murderer they have been looking for. Todd reveals he's just an actor and Zoey confesses to working on her show during the ceremony and hiring him to not look single. Quinn introspects for a moment and realizes that Logan ignored everything she wanted during their wedding preparations and calls it off. She confesses this was not what she wanted and runs away from the aisle.

Zoey and Chase go on a nostalgia trip and think about the good old days at school, wanting to go back to when things were that simple. She realizes that PCA might be the key to fixing everything and feels it would be the perfect wedding venue for Quinn and Logan. Logan tells Quinn that he loves her and apologizes for acting like a control freak during the wedding planning. He brings her to PCA where he again proposes to Quinn and asks her to marry him.

Zoey walks Quinn down the aisle at PCA which is decorated for the wedding. Logan and Quinn get married. Zoey gets fired after her show's finale, but when he sees the ratings, he changes his mind. This time, Zoey is the one quitting. When her boss promises double the salary, Zoey keeps a few conditions and accepts the offer. Chase asks Zoey to dance and the two confess their love for each other. Stacey and Mark apologize to Todd for accusing him but it turns out they were right and Todd really is the Malibu murderer.

