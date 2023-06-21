Zoey 102 trailer out: Jamie Lynn Spears and cast return in sequel film to Nickelodeon's comedy drama series

American comedy-drama television series Zoey 101 enjoyed a 3-year and 61-episode long run from 2005 to 2008. More than 15 years after the Nickelodeon show went off-air, the cast is returning in a new film titled Zoey 102. The upcoming movie will act as a sequel to the series and the trailer of the film was just released, keep reading to know more details.

Zoey 102 trailer, synopsis, and release date

Paramount+ released the official trailer for Zoey 102 where the Pacific Coast Academy graduates reunite in Malibu for a wedding. The caption of the post reads, "Save the date and tag your +1 #Zoey102, an all-new movie, premieres on #ParamountPlus July 27!" The description adds, "The reunion we've all been waiting for: Zoey Brooks and friends from the Pacific Coast Academy are ready to meet again, fifteen years later, for a super-wedding!"

"Many things have changed and everyone will have to deal with their dreams and secrets," it concludes. Zoey 102 is all set for a July 27 release on Paramount Plus. The trailer says "The kids you loved are all grown up" as it features flashbacks from the show and then cuts to new footage from the film where a guy is on his knees to propose to Zoey after a second date but pauses to ask her what her last name is. The trailer then features Quinn and Logan's wedding which reunites the whole high school gang from the Nickelodeon show.

Zoey 102 cast and more

Zoey finds out about Chase also attending her best friend's wedding and asks someone to be her fake boyfriend. The trailer features chaotic moments, fun scenes, and reignition of an old spark. Jamie Lynn Spears reprises her role as Zoey Brooks. Other members of the cast include Erin Sanders as Quinn Pensky, Sean Flynn as Chase Matthews, Abby Wilde as Stacey Dillsen, Matthew Underwood as Logan Reese, Christopher Massey as Michael Barret, Jack Salvatore as Mark Del Figgalo, Thomas Lennon as Kelly Kevyn, Owen Thiele as Archer March, Dean Geyer as Todd, Audrey Whitby as Lyric, and Zach Zagoria as Jordan B.

Zoey 101 aired on Nickelodeon for four seasons, from January 9, 2005, to May 2, 2008. Filming for the upcoming film started in January 2023 in Wilmington, North Carolina, and wrapped in February 2023. Jamie Lynn, who is the younger sister of Britney Spears, is an executive producer on Zoey 102. Directed by Nancy Hower, the film reminisces the past and is a reminder that while change is inevitable, some things never truly change.

Spears previously told People, "I'm beyond thrilled to be back alongside my PCA family and continue the story of Zoey and all the characters fans know and love." The Sweet Magnolias actress continued, "As an executive producer, it's been an exciting opportunity to work with such incredible talent as well as Paramount+ and Nickelodeon."

