Zola Trailer: Taylour Paige's film about a wild stripper road trip dramatizes a famous Twitter thread

The trailer of Zola, which is based on a famous Twitter thread by A’ziah King is here and it looks exciting.

The trailer of Zola, a film based on the infamous 2015 Twitter thread about a wild stripper road trip was dropped recently and it looks every bit as dramatic as the thread was. After the film based on the Twitter thread was presented at the Sundance Film Festival last year, A24 is now releasing Zola in theatres and hence a trailer of the same starring Taylour Paige and Riley Keough has now been released. The original Twitter thread was written by Aziah Wells King and Paige will be seen in a fictionalized role based on her.

Zola has been directed by Janicza Bravo. The trailer introduces us to an exciting storyline where Paige's character gets dragged into an unexpectedly wild road trip along with Keoug's Stefani. The duo decides to head to Florida to earn money dancing at strip clubs but things turn unexpectedly ugly. The film won praises at the festival circuit and from the trailer, it looks like it will appeal to the audience too.

Check out the trailer here:

It's amazing how a Hollywood screenplay came out of a simple Twitter thread. Those who have read the famous thread, know how dangerous King's experience was involving prostitution and a violent pimp. Apart from Paige and Keough, the film's cast also includes Nicholas Braun, Ari’el Stachel, and Colman Domingo. The film is all set to hit the theatres in the US on June 30, 2021. The first trailer does provide a great glimpse into this exciting tale and may hook the audiences enough to await the film's release eagerly.

