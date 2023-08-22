Zombie Town: When is Dan Aykroyd starrer releasing? Date, cast, storyline and more

In the world of scary stories for young adults, R.L. Stine is an idolized author, best known for his famous Goosebumps series. He's been giving chills to fans of all ages for the past thirty years. Now, Stine's latest creation, Zombie Town, is coming to theaters this September, and the first trailer just dropped. The film stars Dan Aykroyd and Chevy Chase and is based on the 2012 novel of the same name.

Zombie Town : Storyline and Cast

The story revolves around Mike and his friend Amy, who have a nightmarish experience after watching a movie called Zombie Town at their local theater. This creepy film somehow turns the town's people into zombies. The trailer gives us a glimpse of the movie's tone, which seems to blend Goosebumps' kid-friendly scares with the blood-soaked horror of Fear Street. John Gillespie, founder, and executive producer at Trimuse Entertainment, previously said, "We are delighted to bring the pages of R.L. Stine's Zombie Town to the screen and equally thrilled to be working with such an exceptional cast and crew on this production," He further added, "A three-time Nickelodeon Kids Choice Award winner with book sales of over $500 million, R.L. Stine has a phenomenal track record of crafting stories that engage and entertain audiences."

Dan Aykroyd shines in his role, channeling the same energy that made him famous in Ghostbusters. He's joined by Chevy Chase, known for his comedy, which is a perfect fit for this horror-comedy from R.L. Stine's imagination. The cast also includes Dan Aykroyd as Len Carver, Chevy Chase as Mezmarian, Marlon Kazadi as Mike Broadstreet, Henry Czerny, Madi Monroe, Scott Thompson, Bruce McCulloch, and even the author R. L. Stine as a cameo. So get ready for some scares!

Zombie Town: Release date and trailer

While Goosebumps is R.L. Stine's signature work, it's always exciting when he explores darker territories. His Fear Street trilogy on Netflix was a hit, and Zombie Town promises another thrilling adventure. This film is rated PG-13, so it won't have the same level of gore as Fear Street, but it will still provide spooky fun for young adult audiences.

Zombie Town hits theaters in the US on September 1, 2023, just in time to kick off the Halloween season. As horror fans eagerly await their trip to Zombie Town, you can watch the new trailer below for a taste of the thrilling adventure that awaits.

