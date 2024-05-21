Enroll at Seabrook High for a high-tech adventure in the new ZOMBIES animated series. Join Zed, Addison, and their friends in a wild ride filled with alien tech and magic in ZOMBIES: The Re-Animated Series.

Get ready for catchy tunes and exciting escapades as the ZOMBIES franchise returns on Disney Channel on June 28.

ZOMBIES: The Re-Animated Series gears to return with another season

Disney Channel is reviving its popular ZOMBIES series with the animated spin-off, ZOMBIES: The Re-Animated Series. The series has teased the first look at the thrilling new trailer.

The series premieres on June 28 at 8:00 pm EDT on Disney Channel and will be available on Disney+ the next day, promising lots of fun, music, and fresh high school drama.

Check out the trailer for a sneak peek at the animated fun:

What is the ZOMBIES: The Re-Animated Series about?

In ZOMBIES: The Re-Animated Series, we return to Seabrook where our favorite characters deal with teenage troubles and alien technology. This tech allows them to travel to an alternate timeline for a do-over of their senior year. However, high school is never simple, and things quickly get complicated. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

The series features ZOMBIES film stars Milo Manheim and Meg Donnelly reprising their roles as Zed and Addison, the iconic zombie and cheerleader duo. They are joined by returning characters like the werewolf siblings Willa, Wyatt, and Wynter, played by Chandler Kinney, Pearce Joza, and Ariel Martin. A new addition is Kahyun Kim as Dae, a witch who will perform magic.

Each episode will include new original songs performed by the cast, continuing the franchise's tradition of catchy music. With the first three ZOMBIES films being a hit among kids and tweens, the series is set to be another success.

The franchise has amassed 253 million hours watched across platforms, and the soundtracks have over 2.7 billion streams, topping the Billboard Top Kid Albums chart multiple times.

Advertisement

Who are the creators of ZOMBIES: The Re-Animated Series?

ZOMBIES: The Re-Animated Series is produced by Disney Television Animation, with executive producers Aliki Theofilopoulos, Jack Ferraiolo, Gary Marsh, David Light, and Joseph Raso. As the ZOMBIES universe grows, fans can expect more fun and music in this vibrant world.

Don't miss the premiere on June 28 on Disney Channel, and catch it streaming the next day on Disney+.