Zooey Deschanel calls BF Jonathan Scott ‘the nicest person in the world’ as she gushes over him

Zooey Deschanel recently raved about her boyfriend Jonathan Scott in a new interview. Scroll down to see what she said.

500 Days of Summer actress Zooey Deschanel recently gushed over her boyfriend Jonathan Scott! In a chat with Us Weekly, Zooey, 41, raved about the 43-year-old Property Brothers star saying, “I just think Jonathan is just the nicest person in the world,” Zooey shared with Us Weekly. “So, I’m just really lucky. I just try to be as nice back as, you know, he is. And it works.”

For the unversed, Zooey and Jonathan started dating back in 2019 after they met while filming an episode of Carpool Karaoke. “I have the best boyfriend in the world, so I don’t even think about doing something like that,” Zooey continued, adding that she doesn’t even “remember any dates before Jonathan!”

This isn’t the first time Zooey is all praise about her BF, back in January the actress took to Instagram to share some sweet words about Scott. “My 2020 MVP was this guy, who always made me feel happy in spite of a weird and uncertain year. Hoping 2021 is full of silver linings for everyone,” Zooey posted. In return, Jonathan also shared the same pictures with his followers on his Instagram, but with a different caption, which read: “I’m dedicating this year to love, happiness and the pursuit of helping others. I feel like I’ve got a good jumpstart on the love part. what are your resolutions? #HappyNewYear.”

