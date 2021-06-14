  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Zooey Deschanel calls BF Jonathan Scott ‘the nicest person in the world’ as she gushes over him

Zooey Deschanel recently raved about her boyfriend Jonathan Scott in a new interview. Scroll down to see what she said.
7878 reads Mumbai
Zooey Deschanel gushes over BF Jonathan Scott Zooey Deschanel calls BF Jonathan Scott ‘the nicest person in the world’ as she gushes over him
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

500 Days of Summer actress Zooey Deschanel recently gushed over her boyfriend Jonathan Scott! In a chat with Us Weekly, Zooey, 41, raved about the 43-year-old Property Brothers star saying, “I just think Jonathan is just the nicest person in the world,” Zooey shared with Us Weekly. “So, I’m just really lucky. I just try to be as nice back as, you know, he is. And it works.”

 

For the unversed, Zooey and Jonathan started dating back in 2019 after they met while filming an episode of Carpool Karaoke. “I have the best boyfriend in the world, so I don’t even think about doing something like that,” Zooey continued, adding that she doesn’t even “remember any dates before Jonathan!”

 

This isn’t the first time Zooey is all praise about her BF, back in January the actress took to Instagram to share some sweet words about Scott. “My 2020 MVP was this guy, who always made me feel happy in spite of a weird and uncertain year. Hoping 2021 is full of silver linings for everyone,” Zooey posted. In return, Jonathan also shared the same pictures with his followers on his Instagram, but with a different caption, which read: “I’m dedicating this year to love, happiness and the pursuit of helping others. I feel like I’ve got a good jumpstart on the love part. what are your resolutions? #HappyNewYear.”

 

Also Read: Zooey Deschanel RAVES about her boyfriend Jonathan Scott; Calls him the ‘2020 MVP’

Credits : Instagram, US Weekly, Getty Images

You may like these
Scott Disick’s diamond studded gift for GF Amelia Hamlin’s 20th birthday leaves her in tears
Kim Kardashian fails bar exam again after prepping for it while struck with COVID
Tom Hiddleston on multiple Lokis in Loki: To have that interior multiplicity externalised was thrilling
Prince Harry texted about Lilibet Diana's birth to 'peacemaker' Kate Middleton instead of Prince William?
Priyanka Chopra Jonas says 'thinking of you' as she pays tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput in heartfelt post
Liam Payne to bring his Alcoholics Anonymous experiences to screen, working on film with Russell Brand
close