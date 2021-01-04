Zooey Deschanel RAVES about her boyfriend Jonathan Scott; Calls him the ‘2020 MVP’

Zooey Deschanel recently took to Instagram to gush about her 42-year-old Property Brothers star boyfriend Jonathan Scott. Scroll down to see what she said.

Zooey Deschanel recently gushed about her boyfriend on social media! The New Girl star took to Instagram over the weekend and paid homage to her 42-year-old Property Brothers star boyfriend Jonathan Scott: “My 2020 MVP was this guy, who always made me feel happy in spite of a weird and uncertain year. Hoping 2021 is full of silver linings for everyone,” Zooey posted alongside pictures of the couple, which were taken by her brother Caleb.

In return, Jonathan also shared the same pictures with his followers on his Instagram, but with a different caption, which read: “I’m dedicating this year to love, happiness and the pursuit of helping others. I feel like I’ve got a good jumpstart on the love part. what are your resolutions? #HappyNewYear.”

If you missed it, back in September 2020, Jonathan got candid about dating Zooey and revealed details about how they met. The actor told E! News that the duo talked almost every day since the day they met. He also added that they started dating right after and that it was all lined up for the duo. In the same interview, he gushed about the actress and said she had everything he was looking for and fortunately, it was the same for Zooey. He also opened up about quarantining with each other and said that he “struck gold” with her. Raving about her culinary skills, the actor complimented Zooey on her cooking, especially while the duo was in quarantine.

