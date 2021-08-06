Zooey Deschanel SHARES 2nd anniversary note for boyfriend Jonathan Scott; Jokes he's still her ‘favourite’

Zooey Deschanel and boyfriend Jonathan Scott are celebrating their 2-year anniversary. The Property Brothers star and the New Girl alum took to Instagram to commemorate the occasion with an adorable selfie of themselves together. Captioning the post with a crisp yet super sweet line, Deschanel showed how happy she is with her boyfriend.

In the picture that Zooey posted, she and her boyfriend Jonathan Scott are posing cheek to cheek. "2 years and still my favourite [emoji]." Deschanel's post received a lot of love and support from her friends, fans, and 6.8 million followers on Instagram. Scott, too posted a picture for the occasion along with a heartfelt note for Deschanel.

Recalling the moment when the two of them met on the sets of The Late Show With James Corden, Scott wrote, "Who knew that two years ago, walking into the Carpool Karaoke offices, I'd meet you and my life with change forever [emoji] thank you for making everything better." Adding to that, Scott also said, "Time really does fly when you're having the most fun." The snaps he shared on his Instagram post are from the fun times they had while shooting for Carpool Karaoke.

Check out Jonathan Scott’s Post:

Fans showered with 'likes' and hearts for Scott's post. Deschanel, too, replied saying that she always has fun with him. "And I ALWAYS have fun with you," she said. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight in June, Deschanel revealed what impresses her most about Scott. The actress said she is always impressed by how ‘genuine’ the Property Brothers star is. "That's what I love about Jonathan. He's such a kind and genuine person," she added.

