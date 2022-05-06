Home Shanti Review: Supriya Pathak, Manoj Pahwa tug at your heart in a simple slice-of-life family drama.

Home Shanti

Director: Aakanksha Dua

Cast: Supriya Pathak, Manoj Pahwa, Chakori Dwivedi, Poojan Chhabra, Happy Ranajit

Streaming Platform: Disney+Hotstar

Over the last few weeks, slice-of-life dramas like Gullak and Sharmaji Namkeen have brought a much needed respite to the otherwise gory and crime-laced dramas that OTT platforms have been offering. Adding to this gleeful list is Disney+Hotstar's latest offering Home Shanti. Starring veterans Supriya Pathak and Manoj Pahwa in leading roles, Home Shanti revolves around a Dehradhun-based family who is at the cusp of making their dream home a reality after having lived in government quarters almost all their life.

Supriya Pathak as Sarla Joshi, the vice-principal of a government school and Manoj Pahwa as Umesh Joshi, the poet, make an adorable onscreen couple who are doting parents to their two teenage kids - played by Chakori Dwivedi and Poojan Chhabra. As the Joshi family is introduced in the poet's own words, this sets the tone of the six episodes spread across 30 mins each.

Set in the hills of Dehradhun, Home Shanti is about a middle-class family trying to make the process of building their dream home as smooth as possible. Needless to say, the journey is full of obstacles, mishaps and hilarious moments that the show's writers skillfully weave into the episodes. Joshi family's each character has its own quirks that adds a fun element to the family dynamics. Think Do Dooni Chaar, Home Shanti seems familiar territory with the dream of owning a car being replaced by building their family home in a span of three months.

The highlight of Home Shanti is the beautiful words penned by the show's writers that Manoj Pahwa's poet character Umesh Joshi recites. Despite having seen this familiar setting, the web series lends a warm feeling of comfort as you get invested in the Joshi family's quest of starting a new life post retirement.

Keeping it crisp and light, director Aakanksha Dua wraps up Home Shanti as a quick six-episode series without making you feel the pinch of time. The makers have also invested in equally interesting supporting characters that stand out when the scene demands it.

As always, Supriya Pathak and Manoj Pahwa dish out a relatable and fine performance with what they're given on paper. Their kids too, played by Chakori Dwivedi and Poojan Chhabra, support them well and remind us of at least one similar family or family member that we may have come across.

Home Shanti's strength lies in its simplicity, characters and no-frills attached treatment. However, it's predictability may bog you down a bit but don't miss it if you want to invest 3 hours in a breezy and relaxed watch.

