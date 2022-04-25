Home Shanti Trailer: Supriya Pathak, Manoj Pahwa starrer web series assures a heartfelt & fun-loving story

The trailer of the upcoming family drama-comedy series, 'Home Shanti' was released on Monday.

Starring veteran actors Supriya Pathak and Manoj Pahwa, and new talents Chakori Dwivedi, and Poojan Chhabra, the slice-of-life drama revolves around the Joshi family's long-harboured dream of becoming homeowners for the first time.

Talking about the show, Manoj Pahwa, who has earlier enthralled the audience with his work in 'Office office', said, "I feel extremely proud to be a part of a special project like 'Home Shanti'. I fell in love with the show's storyline of a heartfelt and endearing drama. Viewers can expect a fun, easy watch that touches their heart with its simple story and its even simpler characters."

"However, playing these simple characters is what gets me motivated as an actor. Getting back on the sets with Supirya ji was like slipping into comfortable waters for me. I must applaud the new talents as well as they have been such an easy flock to work and laugh with. I can't wait to see how the audience responds to the show", he added.

The story is set in motion when the Joshis encounter a dilemma when their matriarch Sarla Joshi (played by Supriya Pathak) decides to take voluntary retirement from her government school job instead of accepting a transfer halfway across the country.

The family, based in Dehradun, soon starts off the hustle for a house following the short notice to vacate their comfortable government-allocated quarters where they have been residing for the past 20 years. The ensuing chaos and comedy form the bedrock of the series.

Commenting on the occasion of the trailer release, actress Supriya Pathak said, "'Home Shanti' is a heartfelt family drama that makes you step back and take note of those little intimacies shared in a family. The relatability factor of this drama is very high for we all know of families who dream of owning a house one day. I had an absolute gala time working on this series, especially getting to rekindle Manoj and my chemistry had me super excited. At times, the set felt like an extension of a family."

The series, penned by Akshay Asthana, Aakanksha Dua, Nidhi Bisht, Mayank Pandey, Nikhil Sachan and Saurabh Khanna, has been helmed by Aakanksha Dua.

Talking about the project, Aakanksha Dua said in a statement, "'Home Shanti' as a family drama takes a close look at the emotional journey a family makes while building their dream home. It is a breezy, uplifting and humorous drama that will make the viewer fall in love with the Joshis and root for them till the last brick has been laid. I feel incredibly grateful for Supriya Pathak and Manoj Pahwa, who brought their wondrous synergy to the drama."

She continued, "Their on-screen chemistry pulled at my heartstrings and I am sure they will cast the same spell on the audience. We've got some talented actors, Chakori Dwivedi and Poojan Chabbra as the Joshi siblings who have made the characters so loveable. Happy Ranajit as the contractor is spot on! In fact, the entire cast of Home Shanti feels like a fun ensemble and the characters grow on you. Can't wait to see the audience's reaction to this emotional cushion of a drama."

Created and Produced by Posham Pa Pictures, 'Home Shanti' is set to stream on Disney+ Hotstar from May 6.

