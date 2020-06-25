Homemade Trailer: Kristen Stewart starrer and other short films shot in isolation will leave you impressed

The trailer of the Homemade anthology by Netflix dropped on the internet recently and the series is all set to release on June 30. Kristen Stewart, Paolo Sorrentino and other stars will be seen in the short films shot in isolation.

Netflix dropped the trailer of Homemade, a series of short films shot in isolation and gave a glimpse of the creativity of multiple directors. As the Coronavirus scare continues to haunt, directors are taking to short films and web series during the new normal. Homemade seems to be Netflix's biggest project as 20 filmmakers have collaborated for the anthology, with renowned stars such as Kristen Stewart, Paolo Sorrentino, Rachel Morrison, Natalia Beristáin, Sebastian Schipper and others.

Pablo Larraín and Kristen Stewart will be seen featuring together in a film with other actors starring in the multiple films that form the Homemade anthology. The trailer shows snippets from each film that revolves around the concept of life in quarantine. Social distancing, sanitising and staying home, the three basics of the new normal are highlighted in the series. "For once in our careers, this wasn’t about money, agencies, lawyers or the Hollywood structure," producer Juan de Dios Larrain told Variety.

Watch the trailer here:

"This was a simple idea of conveying one message in five to seven minutes, and the idea was to give that message without any pressure; it was totally open. We asked only for each film’s rating to be general, and not only for older audiences," he added. The Homemade anthology is all set to release on Netflix on June 30 and the participating filmmakers include, Ladj Ly, Paolo Sorrentino, Rachel Morrison, Maggie Gyllenhaal and others. Few short films in the anthology include, 'She does not want to sleep alone', 'A Fantastic Woman', 'Hell or High Water', 'The Kindergarten Teacher', etc.

