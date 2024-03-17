Hometown Cha Cha Cha actress Hong Ji Hee announces wedding with non-celebrity fiancé on March 18; Deets inside

Hong Ji Hee, known for starring in many hit K-dramas, has announced a piece of surprising news about her wedding plan, earning congratulations from the fans.

Hong Ji Hee to tie knot with non-celeb boyfriend on March 18

On March 17, the actress took to her Instagram and personally announced that she is a soon-to-be bride, who will be walking down with her non-celebrity boyfriend.

On the Instagram post, she penned a long touching message, dedicated to the fans, asking for their support and good wishes.

She wrote, “I want to share some good news with you. I’m getting married. Yes, that’s right. I’m a little shy and cautious to talk about it since it’s a personal affair. However, I really wanted to share the update with all of you, so I am writing about it with a lot of courage.”

She also added some heart-touching lines about her partner saying, “I’m really lucky because my fiancé is very warm-hearted and a benevolent person who always treats me the best way. Also, Komi (Hong Ji Hee’s pet) likes him a lot, which is a relief. Would it be okay if I ask for your support and good wishes?"

Read the full post by Hong Ji Hee below:

Advertisement

On this day, a representative from Hong Ji Hee’s agency L’July Entertainment delivered some additional update, “She met a precious person who is a non-celebrity and she wants to spend the rest of her life with him. So we congratulate her a lot and also ask the same from you.” As per the agency, the wedding ceremony is set to take place on March 18.

Hong Ji Hee has decided to walk down the aisle in a privately-held event in Seoul. The event will be attended by immediate families and other close acquaintances.

More about actress Hong Ji Hee

Actress Hong Ji Hee started her acting career with the 2009 thriller film White Night, which featured Son Ye Jin and Go Soo in the lead roles.

Advertisement

Later, she established herself in the Korean film and television industry with features in various hit K-dramas including Hometown Cha Cha Cha (2021), Fight For My Way (2017), The Uncanny Counter (2020), Unasked Family (2019), Big Mouth (2022), and more.

She has also established herself on the stages of music theaters.

Congratulations to Hong Ji Hee on a new life journey.