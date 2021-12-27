Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha, Jirisan, Nevertheless, Vincenzo & more: Which KDrama OST did you love the most? VOTE

In the year of class K-dramas making their global mark, their music has only added to the marvel. Be it sweet nothings in the form of love confessions or suspenseful and dramatic collections, we have heard it all.

Enhancing the ever present wonder, we have a lovely addition in the form of Original Soundtracks that become the lifeline of many K-dramas. Here are your nominees for the ‘Best K-drama OST of 2021’.

The love between the leads was ever so evident in ‘Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha’ as Car, The Garden wowed with ‘Romantic Sunday’.

BTS’ Jin took on his first solo OST challenge with Jirisan’s ‘Yours’ that left everyone smitten.

A story like never before, ‘Nevertheless’ was highlighted with Sam Kim’s vocals in ‘Love Me Like That’.

The fantastic number that was Choi Baek Ho’s ‘The Night’ for Beyond Evil is a must add to your playlists.

Raising the ‘Adrenaline’ was MAMAMOO’s Solar for her ‘Vincenzo’ OST.

Jang Beon Jun and then Jo Jung Suk took the vocals on ‘I Like You’ to another level and set the tone right for ‘Hospital Playlist 2’.

Baek Z Young’s ‘IF I’ fit the mood of ‘The King's Affection’ to a T and happens to be a fan favourite.

EXO’s Baekhyun released an OST called ‘Is it me?’ for ‘Lovers of the Red Sky’ and we fell for his voice, once again.

Ailee reinstated herself as a vocal Queen with her singing on ‘Breaking Down’ for ‘Doom At Your Service’.

Which one made you move to tears and shook you with its sound? Vote NOW!

