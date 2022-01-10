Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha, Jirisan, Nevertheless, Vincenzo & more: Which OST will be crowned the best?

A fierce battle and a roster of very impressive music greeted the Hallyu fans in 2021 as K-dramas wowed with their original soundtracks. Spread across all genres, their importance was felt with each scene that was highlighted through these tunes.

Be it romance through the likes of ‘Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha’ and ‘Jirisan’ OSTs, ‘Romantic Sunday’ and ‘Yours’ or passionate releases like ‘Love Me Like That’ and ‘Adrenaline’ from ‘Nevertheless’ and ‘Vincenzo’, we were left in awe of these songs.

‘Beyond Evil’s ‘The Night’ and ‘Doom At Your Service’s ‘Breaking Down’ were some gems hidden in the midst of it. Meanwhile, ‘I Like You’ from ‘Hospital Playlist 2’, ‘IF I’ from ‘The King's Affection’ and ‘Is it me?’ from ‘Lovers of the Red Sky’ grabbed a stronghold throughout the course of the dramas.

As the official voting period has come to an end, we wonder which track moved you?

Share your predictions for the ‘Best K-drama OST of 2021’ now!

Join 'The celebration of K-world' with 'The HallyuTalk Awards' here.