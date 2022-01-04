Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha’s Kim Seon Ho or Vincenzo’s Song Joong Ki: Choose the Best Actor of 2021

With a fierce fight still ongoing, here are the current category leaders of the ‘Best Actor of 2021’ category.

Kim Seon Ho’s Hong Doosik ruled over the minds and hearts of every ‘Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha’ viewer. Riddled with the Second Lead Syndrome multiple times before this, fans finally found solace when they were met with the absolutely on point embodiment of Mr.Hong in the town of Gongjin.

Meanwhile the crowd went in a tizzy for the ever beloved Song Joong Ki who returned as a Mafia consigliere, Vincenzo Cassano in the revenge driven, utterly funny and friendly show ‘Vincenzo’. His humor and wit found the right audience with the show loved being hailed as one of the best in the year.

The two actors have won the favor of many in 2021. How about you?

