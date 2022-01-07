Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha’s Kim Seon Ho & Shin Min Ah or Vincenzo’s Song Joong Ki & Jeon Yeo Been; VOTE

Romance in all its forms has been spreading its fever, especially with the heart fluttering releases in 2021 that allowed us to bask in moments of subtle togetherness and passionate admiration. K-dramas took relationships up by another notch!

Here are the current category leaders for the ‘Relationship Goals of 2021’ category.

Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha’s Kim Seon Ho and Shin Min Ah presented love in its tender forms. Careful and hesitant but relatable and ever giving. The story of two people from very different backgrounds struck the chords in the audiences’ hearts.

Vincenzo’s Song Joong Ki and Jeon Yeo Been on the other hand were goals for completely different reasons. Their revenge and justice driven comradeship was more about trust. The common aim with a splash of comedy brought the game home for this couple.

The two relationships are nothing like the other and have won our hearts. How about you?

