‘Hometown Cha Cha Cha’ star Kim Joo Yeon to make film debut in Shakespeare’s ‘Hamlet’ Korean remake

According to Big Boss Entertainment on November 11th, Kim Joo Yeon is confirmed to play Oh Tae Ri in 'Jochiwon Hae Mun' who is the lover of Hae Mun. The film wrapped up shooting a month ago and now expectations are high as to the character she will display on screen.

'Jochiwon Hae Mun' is a film based on the play of the same name, and it satirizes the reality of the lust for power and greed for material that goes on behind urban development. The story of ‘Hamlet’, one of Shakespeare's four great tragedies, is portrayed with a Korean sentiment and the local dialect of Chungcheong Province is added to maximize the tragedy of the play.

In the film, Kim Joo Yeon takes on the role of Oh Tae Ri who is Oh Bu Won's daughter and Oh Tae Goo's younger brother, Hae Mun (Nam Yun Ho) was in a relationship with her. She becomes troubled by the opposition of his family and the changed appearance of Hae Mun.

Accordingly, Kim Joo Yeon is planning to blend into the film and the story by portraying Oh Tae Ri, who is gradually getting tired in body and mind due to the many pressures and oppressions she faces everyday.

She appeared as Han Yoon Kyung in the previous tvN drama 'Hometown Cha Cha Cha' and proved her potential as a next-generation actor by bringing an innocent yet rough on the edges character who has a delicate expressive power. Her monologue in one of the episodes on the pains that a pregnant woman goes through, gave her the extra boost of popularity that she needed. Also, as this work is Kim Joo Yeon's first screen debut, expectations are high as to what kind of charm it will captivate the audience.

