Hometown Cha Cha Cha star Kim Seon Ho shows off his adorable dimples in new Instagram update

On April 28, Kim Seon Ho took to Instagram to share about his trip and he looks cute in the casual outfit with the backdrop of the mountains! He looks adorable as he enjoys his little trip. Kim Seon Ho is a South Korean actor. He began his career on stage and appeared in numerous plays before making his screen debut in 2017 with Good Manager. He rose to prominence with the television series Start Up and gained more recognition for his main role in Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha, which aired on tvN and Netflix.

Kim Seon Ho’s activities:

Kim Seon Ho holds a ceremony for his screen debut along with a comeback in mass media. The movie 'Gwigongja (Director Park Hoon Jung)' confirmed the release in June and released the launching visual. 'The Childe' is a work that depicts the story of a mysterious male scion and other forces with different goals appearing in front of Marco, a boxer who wanders around illegal stadiums in the Philippines, and pursues madness.

The Childe:

It was initially known under the title of 'Sad Tropics', later changed to 'The Childe', and prepared for release as the final 'The Childe'. Despite the controversy over Kim Seon Ho's private life, it attracted various interests early on as the filming proceeded without a casting change in the trust of director Park Hoon Jung. The released launching trailer contains the silhouette of a scion (Kim Seon Ho) leisurely watching the target while blowing a whistle. The character played by Kim Seon Ho and also the title of the movie is a mysterious pursuer who appears in front of boxer Marco (Kang Tae Joo), who struggles at all costs to raise money and makes a mess around him. For the role of Marco, Kang Tae Joo, a rookie, was selected over a competition rate of 1:1 in the 1980s. Kim Seon Ho's 'Scion', which is expected to show the character's appearance and atmosphere at all, can be seen at the theater in June.

