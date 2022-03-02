‘Hometown Cha Cha Cha’ star Kim Young Ok to lead new film for the first time in her 65 year acting career

The movie 'Take Care of Mom' starring Kim Young Ok, the oldest active female actor in Korea, has been confirmed for release in April. It is a slice of life film depicting the choice of 85-year-old Ms. Im Im, who is caught between her son who is cosplaying a filial son and a caregiver who is cosplaying her family.

With the proposition of a family and some people like family, the movie discusses whether we live together because we are a family or whether we are a family because we live together, and to be honest, it tells the story of the birth of a new family through the inner circumstances of many families.

This is Kim Young Ok's first lead role in 65 years of acting, a great actor who has appeared in numerous movies and dramas. With this work, Kim Young Ok became the oldest acting star on the screen. Along with actor Kim Young Ok, Kim Young Min of the movie 'Chansil has many hallways' and the drama 'The World of the Married' and Park Seong Yeon of the movies 'Kim Ji Young Born in 1982' and 'Diva' will perform realistically. Here, 'Parasite' Lee Jung-eun contributed strength by making a special appearance.

Director Park Kyung Mok's feature film debut, which received great attention from overseas film festivals such as the Vancouver International Film Festival, Rotterdam International Film Festival, and Sitges International Fantastic Film Festival for his short films, showcases his delicate and humanistic direction. Director of Photography Lee Hyeong Deok of 'Squid Game', 'Peninsula', 'Kang Cheol Bi,' 'Train to Busan' and 'Sunny' participated.

'Take Care of Mom' is based on an unconventional episode that takes place between families, and conveys realistic emotions that can be resonated with in the traditional parent-child relationship of Korean tradition. The warm gaze toward the alternative family and the provocative and unconventional suggestion of the tradition of the duty of support show a new perspective on the form of the family. In addition, it makes us look back on the parent-child relationship entangled in the problem of support in an aging society, and at the same time, consider the true meaning of the family in our society.

The released main poster raises the anticipation for a movie that will show the way we live, smelling like a human, with just the expression of actor Kim Young Ok, who contains various emotions in a bright smile that is full of spring energy.

